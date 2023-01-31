Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) Director Sells $1,615,276.47 in Stock

Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 21,737 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.31, for a total value of $1,615,276.47. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $946,114.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Ciena Price Performance

Shares of CIEN traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $52.02. The company had a trading volume of 1,302,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,215. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.86 and its 200-day moving average is $47.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.93. Ciena Co. has a twelve month low of $38.33 and a twelve month high of $71.06.

Get Ciena alerts:

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 8th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.56. Ciena had a return on equity of 7.57% and a net margin of 4.21%. The firm had revenue of $971.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $847.83 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ciena

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Ciena by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,827,359 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $680,330,000 after purchasing an additional 933,250 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Ciena by 3.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,218,280 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,754,000 after buying an additional 160,100 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in Ciena by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,031,790 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $163,830,000 after buying an additional 420,111 shares in the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its holdings in Ciena by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,325,040 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $134,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Ciena by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,541,053 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,735,000 after acquiring an additional 21,863 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Ciena from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. B. Riley raised their price target on Ciena from $64.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Ciena from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on Ciena in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price target on Ciena to $55.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $63.06.

Ciena Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ciena Corp. engages in the provision of network and communication infrastructure. It operates through the following segments: Networking Platforms, Platform Software and Services, Blue Planet Automation Software and Services, and Global Services. The Networking Platforms segment consists of Converged Packet Optical and Packet Networking portfolios.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ciena Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ciena and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.