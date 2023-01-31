Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) Shares Sold by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 757,439 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 49,571 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned about 0.25% of Cigna worth $210,167,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CI. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cigna by 178.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the second quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Cigna by 54.0% in the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 154 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Cigna alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Cigna from $320.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Cigna in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Cigna from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $370.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Cigna from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $329.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $329.45.

Insider Transactions at Cigna

Cigna Trading Up 1.3 %

In other news, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Jason D. Sadler sold 16,667 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.88, for a total transaction of $5,564,777.96. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 35,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,936,210. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Cynthia Ryan sold 3,009 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.95, for a total value of $986,801.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,319 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,416,416.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CI traded up $4.02 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $314.38. 382,217 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,565,081. Cigna Co. has a 12 month low of $213.16 and a 12 month high of $340.11. The company has a market capitalization of $96.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $321.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $302.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Cigna (NYSE:CI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The health services provider reported $6.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $45.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.87 billion. Cigna had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 15.94%. Equities research analysts predict that Cigna Co. will post 23.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Cigna

(Get Rating)

Cigna Corp. is engaged in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cigna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cigna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.