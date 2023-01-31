Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) Shares Sold by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 15,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,440 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Citigroup in the third quarter worth $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in Citigroup during the third quarter worth about $28,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in Citigroup by 96.6% in the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department boosted its stake in Citigroup by 169.0% in the second quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 30.6% during the second quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

C has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays increased their price objective on Citigroup from $57.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Citigroup from $49.00 to $49.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price target on Citigroup in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.42.

NYSE C traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,225,569 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,664,938. The company has a market capitalization of $100.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Citigroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.01 and a 1 year high of $69.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $47.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $47.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 3rd. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.14%.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking, Institutional Clients Group, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

