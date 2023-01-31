Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,913 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,802 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $2,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 34.1% in the second quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 22,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,286,000 after buying an additional 5,716 shares during the period. Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the third quarter valued at $628,000. Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 32.5% in the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 5,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 76.4% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 334,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,778,000 after buying an additional 11,261 shares during the period.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

VYM stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.52. The stock had a trading volume of 154,298 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,944,640. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 1-year low of $94.59 and a 1-year high of $115.53. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.08.

