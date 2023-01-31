Citizens National Bank Trust Department Has $2.30 Million Stock Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department lowered its stake in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,980 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 50 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $2,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 57.8% in the 3rd quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 24,941 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $5,755,000 after buying an additional 9,132 shares in the last quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Garrett Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,660 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $904,000 after buying an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 172,083 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $39,709,000 after buying an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,355 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,803,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of McDonald’s by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,120 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $258,000 after buying an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on MCD shares. Cowen increased their target price on McDonald’s from $280.00 to $293.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays increased their target price on McDonald’s from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on McDonald’s from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, McDonald’s has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.48.

Shares of NYSE MCD traded down $5.24 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $265.65. 1,357,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,502,034. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $269.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $261.40. The stock has a market cap of $194.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.63. McDonald’s Co. has a one year low of $217.68 and a one year high of $281.67.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The fast-food giant reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.46 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.75 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.42% and a negative return on equity of 123.40%. The company’s revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.23 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.95 EPS for the current year.

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Russia, Spain, and the U.K.

