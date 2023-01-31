Citizens National Bank Trust Department Lowers Position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department cut its stake in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,638 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,780 shares during the period. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 3,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 10,630 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners grew its position in Dominion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 7,635 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its position in Dominion Energy by 49.8% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its position in Dominion Energy by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 2,838 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

D has been the topic of several analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on Dominion Energy in a research report on Friday, November 4th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. UBS Group cut their price target on Dominion Energy from $73.00 to $63.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Wolfe Research downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Dominion Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.17.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

Dominion Energy stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $62.72. The company had a trading volume of 423,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,566,935. The company has a market capitalization of $52.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.40. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.18 and a 12-month high of $88.78. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Dominion Energy had a net margin of 14.73% and a return on equity of 12.84%. Dominion Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 38.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were issued a $0.6675 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.26%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is 95.70%.

Dominion Energy Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

