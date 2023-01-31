Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 1,330 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,380 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,330 shares during the quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Diageo were worth $1,763,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Diageo by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 47,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,647,000 after buying an additional 3,034 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $762,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 1,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC increased its stake in Diageo by 34.3% in the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Diageo by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 6,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after buying an additional 1,704 shares during the last quarter. 9.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DEO traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $174.64. 115,145 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 422,662. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $212.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $182.36 and a 200-day moving average of $178.17.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DEO. Investec upgraded shares of Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Diageo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4,090.00.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

