Citizens National Bank Trust Department Sells 135 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Citizens National Bank Trust Department reduced its stake in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 52,303 shares of the company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble makes up approximately 2.0% of Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Citizens National Bank Trust Department’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $6,603,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Belmont Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.0% in the third quarter. Belmont Capital LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $66,000. Newfound Research LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 79.4% in the third quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the second quarter valued at $81,000. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

PG traded up $0.45 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $141.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,138,695. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $122.18 and a 52-week high of $164.98. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.90. The company has a market capitalization of $333.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.92 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.56.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The company had revenue of $20.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.9133 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $3.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 64.04%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total transaction of $2,083,111.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,718,476. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 9,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $1,438,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 12,312 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,785,240. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Sundar G. Raman sold 14,922 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.60, for a total value of $2,083,111.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,718,476. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 58,812 shares of company stock worth $8,190,363. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Procter & Gamble from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $143.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, October 9th. Barclays cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $153.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $153.00.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

