Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) Short Interest Up 12.3% in January

Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 484,100 shares, an increase of 12.3% from the December 31st total of 431,000 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 360,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Clean Harbors Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CLH traded up $1.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.29. 83,317 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 268,301. Clean Harbors has a twelve month low of $81.56 and a twelve month high of $131.08. The stock has a market cap of $6.99 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $114.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.41. Clean Harbors had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Clean Harbors will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity at Clean Harbors

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CLH. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $138.00 to $135.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Clean Harbors from $150.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Clean Harbors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.78.

In related news, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Clean Harbors news, COO Eric W. Gerstenberg sold 16,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.02, for a total transaction of $1,903,772.18. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 61,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,738.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Speights sold 3,327 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.71, for a total transaction of $378,313.17. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,340 shares in the company, valued at $4,132,221.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 63,010 shares of company stock worth $7,500,790. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Artemis Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 30.7% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 1,364,963 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $150,316,000 after purchasing an additional 320,550 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 576.0% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 371,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,604,000 after purchasing an additional 316,879 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Clean Harbors by 208.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 424,551 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,220,000 after purchasing an additional 286,841 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 51.1% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 646,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $71,132,000 after acquiring an additional 218,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Clean Harbors by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 294,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,848,000 after acquiring an additional 185,011 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.13% of the company’s stock.

About Clean Harbors

(Get Rating)

Clean Harbors, Inc engages in the provision of environmental, energy, and industrial services. It operates through the Environmental Services and the Safety-Kleen Sustainability Solutions segments. The Environmental Services segment consists of the technical services, industrial services, field services, and oil, gas, and lodging businesses.

Further Reading

