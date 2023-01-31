CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,690,000 shares, a drop of 10.2% from the December 31st total of 13,020,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,020,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Currently, 1.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional Trading of CNH Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CNHI. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.7% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 17,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 6,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 984 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 5.5% during the second quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 19,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,023 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 34,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust boosted its position in CNH Industrial by 6.6% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 17,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CNHI. Barclays raised their target price on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of CNH Industrial from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Thursday, January 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of CNH Industrial from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CNH Industrial in a report on Friday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

CNH Industrial Price Performance

Shares of CNHI stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $17.64. 1,616,146 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,344,912. The company has a market cap of $23.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a current ratio of 6.70. CNH Industrial has a 1 year low of $10.60 and a 1 year high of $17.75.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. CNH Industrial had a net margin of 6.77% and a return on equity of 29.47%. Equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About CNH Industrial

CNH Industrial NV designs, produces and sells agricultural equipment and commercial vehicles. It operates through the following business segments: Heavy construction equipment and Light construction equipment. The Heavy construction equipment segment includes general construction equipment such as large wheel loaders and excavators, and road building and site preparation equipment such as graders, compactors and dozers.

