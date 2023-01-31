Coin98 (C98) Price Up 14% This Week

Coin98 (C98) traded up 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Coin98 token can now be purchased for $0.27 or 0.00001148 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Coin98 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar. Coin98 has a market cap of $57.51 million and $72.18 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binamars (BMARS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $315.09 or 0.01362514 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00007159 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.49 or 0.00015075 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.14 or 0.00039502 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000584 BTC.

TBCC (TBCC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000435 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $377.72 or 0.01633347 BTC.

About Coin98

C98 is a token. It launched on July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official website for Coin98 is www.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official message board is blog.coin98.com.

Buying and Selling Coin98

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

