Coin98 Trading 6.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days (C98)

Coin98 (C98) traded 8.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. Coin98 has a market capitalization of $58.14 million and $65.22 million worth of Coin98 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Coin98 has traded 6.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Coin98 token can now be bought for about $0.27 or 0.00001157 BTC on exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Coin98

Coin98 (C98) is a token. Its genesis date was July 23rd, 2021. Coin98’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 216,944,444 tokens. The official message board for Coin98 is blog.coin98.com. Coin98’s official Twitter account is @coin98_wallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Coin98 is https://reddit.com/r/coin98community/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Coin98’s official website is www.coin98.com.

Coin98 Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin98 enables value transfer as easily as using the Internet by the innovation of Multi-chain Engine, Fully Automatic Liquidity and Space Gate, all in one Super Liquidity Aggregator.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Coin98 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Coin98 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Coin98 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

