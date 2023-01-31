CoinLoan (CLT) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $14.57 Million

CoinLoan (CLT) traded down 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 31st. One CoinLoan token can now be purchased for about $7.47 or 0.00032251 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CoinLoan has a total market cap of $14.57 million and $32,934.24 worth of CoinLoan was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CoinLoan has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

CoinLoan Token Profile

CoinLoan was first traded on August 19th, 2017. CoinLoan’s total supply is 22,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,950,000 tokens. CoinLoan’s official message board is blog.coinloan.io. CoinLoan’s official website is coinloan.io. The Reddit community for CoinLoan is https://reddit.com/r/coinloan and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. CoinLoan’s official Twitter account is @coin_loan and its Facebook page is accessible here.

CoinLoan Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLoan is a crypto lending platform that allows borrowing crypto-backed loans and earning interest on different crypto assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinLoan directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinLoan should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinLoan using one of the exchanges listed above.

