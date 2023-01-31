Continuum Advisory LLC Has $7.36 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Continuum Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 111.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,521 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,835 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises about 1.3% of Continuum Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,360,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IVV. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 598.6% in the 2nd quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 10,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 9,273 shares during the last quarter. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $53,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $83,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 37.4% in the 3rd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $403.11. 804,611 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,943,421. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $394.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.46. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $464.05.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

