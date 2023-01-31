Continuum Advisory LLC Increases Holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,471 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $1,910,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Busey Wealth Management raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 4.4% during the second quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 3,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.8% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 252,317 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,156,000 after acquiring an additional 16,048 shares in the last quarter. McAdam LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 8.6% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.2% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 69,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,212,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $142.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 192,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,620,164. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $122.54 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $137.61.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.