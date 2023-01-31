Contrasting WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU) & Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL)

WOWI (OTCMKTS:WOWU – Get Rating) and Bowlero (NYSE:BOWL – Get Rating) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Volatility and Risk

WOWI has a beta of -22.42, suggesting that its share price is 2,342% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Bowlero has a beta of 0.25, suggesting that its share price is 75% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get WOWI alerts:

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares WOWI and Bowlero’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio WOWI N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Bowlero $911.71 million 2.44 -$29.93 million ($0.57) -23.54

Profitability

WOWI has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Bowlero.

This table compares WOWI and Bowlero’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets WOWI N/A N/A N/A Bowlero -8.22% -157.07% 2.17%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for WOWI and Bowlero, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score WOWI 0 0 0 0 N/A Bowlero 0 0 3 0 3.00

Bowlero has a consensus price target of $16.38, indicating a potential upside of 22.02%. Given Bowlero’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Bowlero is more favorable than WOWI.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

64.9% of Bowlero shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.0% of WOWI shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 53.7% of Bowlero shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Bowlero beats WOWI on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About WOWI

(Get Rating)

WOWI, Inc. engages in the business of licensing technology and intellectual property to operators and business in the legal cannabis industry nationally. It also engages in packaging & labeling, lease equipment, and lease of real property. The company was founded in August 1987 and is headquartered in Pueblo, CO.

About Bowlero

(Get Rating)

Bowlero Corp. operates bowling entertainment centers under the AMF, Bowlmor Lanes, and Bowlero brand names. The company also provides hosting and overseeing professional and non-professional bowling tournaments and related broadcasting. As of July 3, 2022, it operated approximately 317 centers in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Mechanicsville, Virginia.

Receive News & Ratings for WOWI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WOWI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.