Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Vista Capital Partners Inc.

Vista Capital Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,046 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 441 shares during the quarter. Costco Wholesale accounts for 0.2% of Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Vista Capital Partners Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $840,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. CNB Bank increased its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,928 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $924,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 932 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 673 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $323,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $708,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 66.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Costco Wholesale Price Performance

NASDAQ COST opened at $506.51 on Tuesday. Costco Wholesale Co. has a fifty-two week low of $406.51 and a fifty-two week high of $612.27. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $484.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $501.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market cap of $224.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.77.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

Costco Wholesale ( NASDAQ:COST Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The retailer reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.14 by ($0.04). Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 28.83%. The company had revenue of $54.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.67 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 14.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 27.21%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $557.00 to $538.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $545.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. UBS Group raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Costco Wholesale from $581.00 to $578.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.78.

Insider Transactions at Costco Wholesale

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 952 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.00, for a total transaction of $459,816.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,138,360. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 1,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $483.58, for a total value of $483,580.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,593 shares in the company, valued at $5,606,142.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Costco Wholesale

(Get Rating)

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses through wholly owned subsidiaries. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Canada, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D. Sinegal and Jeffrey H. Brotman in 1983 and is headquartered in Issaquah, WA.

Featured Articles

