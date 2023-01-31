Cowen Boosts KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Price Target to $410.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Cowen from $325.00 to $410.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on KLA in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. They issued a buy rating and a $505.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on KLA from $350.00 to $355.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on KLA in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Finally, Barclays downgraded KLA from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and increased their price target for the stock from $260.00 to $325.00 in a report on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $400.61.

KLA Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ KLAC opened at $387.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35. The business’s 50 day moving average is $394.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $358.59. The company has a market cap of $54.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 1.36. KLA has a 12 month low of $250.20 and a 12 month high of $429.46.

KLA Announces Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The semiconductor company reported $7.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.08 by $0.30. KLA had a return on equity of 145.21% and a net margin of 33.77%. The company had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.59 EPS. KLA’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that KLA will post 24.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. KLA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.38%.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 3,127 shares of KLA stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,250,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,779 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,911,600. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of KLA in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 87.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About KLA

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Articles

