Credit Suisse Group Reiterates €65.00 Price Target for STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM)

Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($70.65) price objective on STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) in a report published on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

STM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. UBS Group set a €36.50 ($39.67) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.00 ($26.09) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €31.00 ($33.70) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €45.00 ($48.91) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.00 ($52.17) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, January 26th.

Get STMicroelectronics alerts:

STMicroelectronics Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of STM stock opened at €43.58 ($47.36) on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is €35.38. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of €12.40 ($13.48) and a one year high of €21.45 ($23.32).

STMicroelectronics Company Profile

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for STMicroelectronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STMicroelectronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.