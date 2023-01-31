CRH (NYSE:CRH) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

CRH plc (NYSE:CRH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 1,295,423 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 136% from the previous session’s volume of 548,721 shares.The stock last traded at $46.53 and had previously closed at $46.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CRH has been the topic of a number of research reports. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of CRH from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on CRH from €50.00 ($54.35) to €48.00 ($52.17) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on CRH in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.00.

CRH Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $38.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRH

CRH Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Naviter Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in CRH by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Naviter Wealth LLC now owns 8,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Balentine LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $222,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in shares of CRH by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 56,567 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after buying an additional 8,402 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $258,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CRH during the 4th quarter worth $486,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

CRH Plc manufactures and distributes building materials and products for the construction industry. It operates business through the following segments: Americas Materials, Europe Materials, and Building Products. The Americas Materials segment provides asphalt paving services and produces materials such as cement, aggregates, ready mixed concrete, and asphalt.

