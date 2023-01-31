Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Crown Crafts, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,100 shares, a decline of 11.2% from the December 31st total of 12,500 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 18,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

Crown Crafts Stock Up 1.9 %

CRWS traded up $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $5.79. The company had a trading volume of 25,172 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,184. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $5.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.89. Crown Crafts has a 1 year low of $5.10 and a 1 year high of $7.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.31 million, a PE ratio of 6.93 and a beta of 0.77.

Crown Crafts (NASDAQ:CRWS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The textile maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter. Crown Crafts had a net margin of 10.07% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $18.73 million during the quarter.

Crown Crafts Dividend Announcement

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.53%. Crown Crafts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.02%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Skylands Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.6% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 572,975 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,312,000 after acquiring an additional 14,491 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Crown Crafts by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 288,743 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,880,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crown Crafts by 0.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 239,262 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,558,000 after buying an additional 2,242 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in Crown Crafts by 7.8% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 187,977 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 13,537 shares during the period. Finally, Seizert Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Crown Crafts by 49.0% during the third quarter. Seizert Capital Partners LLC now owns 80,795 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 26,578 shares during the period. 35.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Crown Crafts

Crown Crafts, Inc engages in designing, marketing, and distribution of infant, toddler, and juvenile products. It also offers infant and toddler bedding, blankets and swaddle blankets, nursery and toddler accessories, room decor, reusable and disposable bibs, and burp cloths, Hooded Bath towels and wash clothes, development toys and feeding and care goods.

