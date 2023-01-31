Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.

Crypto Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.

About Crypto

(Get Rating)

The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Crypto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crypto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.