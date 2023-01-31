Crypto (OTCMKTS:CRCW) Shares Down 13.6%

Shares of The Crypto Company (OTCMKTS:CRCW – Get Rating) traded down 13.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $0.19 and last traded at $0.19. 1,116 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 41,732 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.22.
Crypto Stock Performance
The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.40.
About Crypto
The Crypto Co provides consulting and development services in the digital asset industry. The firm engaged in the business of providing consulting and education services for distributed ledger technologies for the building of technological infrastructure and enterprise blockchain technology solutions.
