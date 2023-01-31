Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Raymond James from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the bank’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on CFR. Bank of America raised shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $155.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $148.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $149.46.

Get Cullen/Frost Bankers alerts:

Cullen/Frost Bankers Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE CFR opened at $126.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 52 week low of $112.67 and a 52 week high of $160.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $135.06 and its 200 day moving average is $137.28. The company has a market cap of $8.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.32, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.11.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Announces Dividend

Cullen/Frost Bankers ( NYSE:CFR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The bank reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.16. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a net margin of 30.07% and a return on equity of 18.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 10.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 27th. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.46%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cullen/Frost Bankers

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FourThought Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 51.1% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 45.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 80.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 309 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 638.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 384 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as a bank holding company of Frost Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The Banking operating segment includes both commercial and consumer banking services and Frost Insurance Agency.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cullen/Frost Bankers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.