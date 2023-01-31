cVault.finance Achieves Market Capitalization of $63.30 Million (CORE)

cVault.finance (CORE) traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 31st. cVault.finance has a market capitalization of $63.30 million and approximately $24,731.02 worth of cVault.finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, cVault.finance has traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One cVault.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $6,330.41 or 0.27318976 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00401430 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.98 or 0.28177439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586067 BTC.

cVault.finance Token Profile

cVault.finance was first traded on September 28th, 2020. cVault.finance’s total supply is 10,000 tokens. cVault.finance’s official Twitter account is @core_vault. The official website for cVault.finance is cvault.finance.

cVault.finance Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “CORE is a non-inflationary cryptocurrency that is designed to execute profit-generating strategies autonomously with a completely decentralized approach. In existing autonomous strategy-executing platforms a team or single developer is solely responsible for determining how locked funds are used to generate ROI. This is hazardous to the health of the fund as it grows, as it creates flawed incentives, and invites mistakes to be made. CORE does away with this dynamic and instead opts for one with decentralized governance.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as cVault.finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade cVault.finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase cVault.finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

