Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Danone in a report on Friday.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at €50.10 ($54.46) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.61.

About Danone

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

