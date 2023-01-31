Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €69.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €69.00 ($75.00) price target on Danone (EPA:BNGet Rating) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the topic of several other research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($51.09) price objective on Danone in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €54.00 ($58.70) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price objective on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €56.00 ($60.87) target price on Danone in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($59.78) target price on Danone in a report on Friday.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of BN opened at €50.10 ($54.46) on Friday. Danone has a 12-month low of €61.87 ($67.25) and a 12-month high of €72.13 ($78.40). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €49.96 and its 200 day moving average price is €50.61.

About Danone

(Get Rating)

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

