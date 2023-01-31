Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG) Downgraded to Neutral at BTIG Research

BTIG Research lowered shares of Datadog (NASDAQ:DDOG – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report released on Friday, Marketbeat reports.

DDOG has been the subject of several other reports. Raymond James reduced their price target on Datadog from $140.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Datadog from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Datadog from $120.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Datadog from $135.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised Datadog from a hold rating to a buy rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $114.32.

Datadog Stock Down 4.4 %

Datadog stock opened at $73.84 on Friday. Datadog has a twelve month low of $61.34 and a twelve month high of $184.70. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $72.75 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.83. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,476.80 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity

Datadog ( NASDAQ:DDOG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.02. Datadog had a positive return on equity of 0.60% and a negative net margin of 0.91%. The company had revenue of $436.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $412.15 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Datadog will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CRO Sean Michael Walters sold 2,873 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.63, for a total value of $214,411.99. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now owns 149,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,138,676.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Olivier Pomel sold 85,637 shares of Datadog stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.98, for a total value of $6,335,425.26. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 243,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,998,002.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders acquired 1,150,006 shares of company stock valued at $79,339,605 and sold 355,525 shares valued at $26,240,291. Company insiders own 15.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Datadog

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Dell Group LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Datadog by 1,003.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 311 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Datadog by 294.6% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares during the period. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Datadog during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.93% of the company’s stock.

Datadog Company Profile

Datadog, Inc provides monitoring and analytics platform for developers, information technology operations teams, and business users in the cloud in North America and internationally. The company's SaaS platform integrates and automates infrastructure monitoring, application performance monitoring, log management, and security monitoring to provide real-time observability of its customers technology stack.

