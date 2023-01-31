DEI (DEI) 24-Hour Volume Tops $4,731.90

DEI (DEI) traded up 0.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on January 31st. DEI has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion and approximately $4,731.90 worth of DEI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEI token can currently be bought for $0.24 or 0.00001041 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, DEI has traded down 8.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get DEI alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0954 or 0.00000412 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $94.52 or 0.00408445 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00015182 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000795 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00017182 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded 35.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

DEI Token Profile

DEI (DEI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 3rd, 2021. DEI’s official website is deus.finance. The official message board for DEI is medium.com/deus-finance. DEI’s official Twitter account is @deusdao.

Buying and Selling DEI

According to CryptoCompare, “Deimos is a peer to peer cryptocurrency with no ICO, no Pre-mine, and no Developer-fee per block. All the developer’s coins were fairly mined along with everyone else. Deimos is a fairly launched blockchain project, secured by a combination of five algorithms Proof of Work (PoW) consensus mechanism, focusing on fast payments for goods and services online (e-commerce integration) with nearly zero fees from anywhere in the universe.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DEI should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy DEI using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DEI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DEI and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.