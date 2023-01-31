Delaney Dennis R Makes New $1.69 Million Investment in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Delaney Dennis R bought a new position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 17,891 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock, valued at approximately $1,688,000. Walt Disney comprises about 1.6% of Delaney Dennis R’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 3,603 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Lee Financial Co grew its position in Walt Disney by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 1,623 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 4,166 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $393,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its position in Walt Disney by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 13,193 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in Walt Disney by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,113 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $671,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 62.22% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walt Disney

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total value of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Christine M. Mccarthy sold 42,533 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $4,187,799.18. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 181,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,902,981.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 18,110 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.46, for a total transaction of $1,783,110.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,267,493.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 61,782 shares of company stock worth $6,091,313. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Walt Disney Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $145.00 to $125.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com cut shares of Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Rosenblatt Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Walt Disney from $134.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.19.

Shares of NYSE:DIS traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $107.90. The stock had a trading volume of 1,303,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,098,108. The company has a market cap of $197.11 billion, a PE ratio of 62.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $95.07 and its 200-day moving average is $101.34. The Walt Disney Company has a 12-month low of $84.07 and a 12-month high of $157.50.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 6.96%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.97 EPS for the current year.

Walt Disney Profile

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution (DMED) and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products (DPEP). The DMED segment encompasses the company’s global film and episodic television content production and distribution activities.

Further Reading

