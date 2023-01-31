Dent (DENT) Price Tops $0.0009

Dent (DENT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. One Dent token can now be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Dent has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. Dent has a market capitalization of $93.91 million and $4.87 million worth of Dent was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dent Token Profile

Dent’s genesis date was July 12th, 2017. Dent’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 99,007,791,203 tokens. The official website for Dent is www.dentwireless.com. Dent’s official Twitter account is @dentcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dent is https://reddit.com/r/dent.

Buying and Selling Dent

According to CryptoCompare, “Dent is a decentralized exchange for mobile data. It's based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing mobile data to be sold, bought or donated through an automated bidding process much like currencies or goods. The data packages are smart contracts in Ethereum. The DENT token is required to purchase mobile data within the Dent platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dent directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dent should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Dent using one of the exchanges listed above.

