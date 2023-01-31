Denver Wealth Management Inc. Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Denver Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. iShares Select Dividend ETF comprises about 1.2% of Denver Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DVY. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 7,874.8% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,287,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,110,000 after buying an additional 1,271,778 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 143.2% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 653,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,691,000 after purchasing an additional 384,543 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,272,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 208.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 472,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,699,000 after acquiring an additional 319,526 shares during the period. 43.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ DVY traded down $0.32 on Tuesday, reaching $123.73. 62,012 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,441. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $119.82. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12 month low of $105.59 and a 12 month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

