DeversiFi Price Tops $0.59 on Top Exchanges (DVF)

DeversiFi (DVF) traded down 1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 31st. During the last seven days, DeversiFi has traded up 0% against the dollar. One DeversiFi coin can now be purchased for $0.59 or 0.00002566 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. DeversiFi has a market capitalization of $59.34 million and approximately $6,240.93 worth of DeversiFi was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DeversiFi Coin Profile

DeversiFi’s launch date was March 10th, 2021. DeversiFi’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 24,147,148 coins. The Reddit community for DeversiFi is https://reddit.com/r/Deversifi and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. DeversiFi’s official website is deversifi.com/token/tokenomics. DeversiFi’s official Twitter account is @deversifi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling DeversiFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Rhino.fi is a frictionless multi-chain platform designed to give users access to all the best-decentralised finance (DeFi) opportunities in one place.Rhino.fi is self-custodial, meaning only users can access the tokens they deposit to rhino.fi.”

