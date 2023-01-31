DHK Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 80,794 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

DHK Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 1,058.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 88,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 80,794 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF comprises approximately 5.3% of DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. DHK Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bray Capital Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bray Capital Advisors now owns 70,477 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,935,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC now owns 83,726 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,487,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the period. Lutz Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Lutz Financial Services LLC now owns 108,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,958,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $787,000 after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Country Club Bank GFN raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 22,318 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $41.92. 2,054,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,246,875. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $34.88 and a 12 month high of $50.99. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.61.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

