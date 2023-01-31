Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,030 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,030 ($49.77) price target on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on DGE. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price objective on shares of Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price target on shares of Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Diageo presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.05).

Get Diageo alerts:

Diageo Stock Down 0.3 %

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($42.12) on Friday. Diageo has a 1-year low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The firm has a market capitalization of £77.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,696.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,726.94.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diageo

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of GBX 30.83 ($0.38) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In related news, insider Javier Ferrán acquired 229 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 3,620 ($44.71) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,238.11). In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.