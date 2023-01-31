Diageo (LON:DGE) Given a GBX 4,200 Price Target by Credit Suisse Group Analysts

Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 4,200 ($51.87) price objective on Diageo (LON:DGE – Get Rating) in a report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 4,700 ($58.05) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 2,750 ($33.96) price objective on Diageo in a research note on Thursday, January 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,300 ($53.11) target price on Diageo in a research report on Monday, December 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a GBX 4,500 ($55.58) target price on Diageo in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Diageo from GBX 5,010 ($61.87) to GBX 5,100 ($62.99) and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 4,052.86 ($50.05).

Diageo Price Performance

Diageo stock opened at GBX 3,410.50 ($42.12) on Friday. Diageo has a 12 month low of GBX 3,282.50 ($40.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,067 ($50.23). The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 176.36. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 3,696.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 3,726.94. The company has a market cap of £77.39 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,424.64.

Diageo Cuts Dividend

Insider Transactions at Diageo

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 2nd will be issued a GBX 30.83 ($0.38) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.84%. Diageo’s payout ratio is currently 52.82%.

In other news, insider Javier Ferrán bought 229 shares of Diageo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 3,620 ($44.71) per share, with a total value of £8,289.80 ($10,238.11). Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 679 shares of company stock valued at $2,485,340.

Diageo Company Profile

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Further Reading

