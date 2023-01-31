Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,020,000 shares, a decline of 11.3% from the December 31st total of 1,150,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 234,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.3 days.

In related news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Diodes news, SVP Evan Yu sold 6,933 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $613,570.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 55,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,947,150. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total transaction of $81,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 74,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,008,823. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 58,047 shares of company stock worth $5,062,509 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Diodes by 49.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 790 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Diodes by 132.9% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,034 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Diodes during the 3rd quarter valued at about $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DIOD. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $130.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Diodes from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Diodes from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

DIOD stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.92. The company had a trading volume of 105,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 176,257. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.14 and a beta of 1.41. Diodes has a 12-month low of $58.52 and a 12-month high of $98.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $84.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $77.44.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The semiconductor company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $521.27 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.10 million. Diodes had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 24.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Diodes will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Diodes, Inc manufactures and supplies semiconductor products. It offers diodes, rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, functional specific arrays, single gate, dual gate and standard logic, amplifiers and comparators, Hall-effect and temperature sensors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Asia, North America, and Europe.

