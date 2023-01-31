Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS) Stock Price Down 3.2%

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares (NYSEARCA:SOXS – Get Rating) were down 3.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $24.40 and last traded at $24.58. Approximately 22,814,145 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 36% from the average daily volume of 35,534,941 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.40.

Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares Price Performance

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.60.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SOXS. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares in the 2nd quarter worth $210,000. Finally, DRW Securities LLC bought a new position in Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares during the 2nd quarter worth about $258,000.

About Direxion Daily Semiconductors Bear 3x Shares

Direxion Daily Semiconductor Bear 3x shares seek daily investment results of 300% of the inverse (or opposite) of the price performance of the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (Semiconductor Index). The Semiconductor Index measures the performance of the semiconductor subsector of the United States equity market.

