discoverIE Group (LON:DSCV) Trading 2.2% Higher

discoverIE Group plc (LON:DSCV – Get Rating) shares traded up 2.2% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 850 ($10.50) and last traded at GBX 850 ($10.50). 175,351 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 10% from the average session volume of 159,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 832 ($10.28).

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,030 ($12.72) price objective on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of discoverIE Group in a report on Thursday, December 22nd.

discoverIE Group Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.42, a current ratio of 1.72 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 781.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 757.72. The firm has a market capitalization of £819.03 million and a P/E ratio of 4,722.22.

discoverIE Group Cuts Dividend

About discoverIE Group

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a GBX 3.55 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.41%. discoverIE Group’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

discoverIE Group plc designs, manufactures, and supplies components for electronic applications worldwide. It operates in two segments, Magnetics & Controls, and Sensing & Connectivity. The company offers magnetic and power components, embedded computing and interface controls, and sensing and connectivity components for industrial applications.

