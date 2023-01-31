DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of DISH Network Co. (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the sixteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $33.73.

A number of research firms recently commented on DISH. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of DISH Network in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of DISH Network from $34.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 268.9% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 260.0% during the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in shares of DISH Network by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 706 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of DISH Network during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DISH opened at $13.96 on Thursday. DISH Network has a 52 week low of $12.55 and a 52 week high of $33.74. The firm has a market cap of $7.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.50.

DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.10. DISH Network had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DISH Network will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

