Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) Sets New 52-Week High at $62.25

Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $62.25 and last traded at $62.21, with a volume of 146196 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $60.98.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Donaldson from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Donaldson from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st.

Donaldson Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.33, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.00.

Donaldson ( NYSE:DCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $847.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.42 million. Donaldson had a return on equity of 31.03% and a net margin of 10.11%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 27th. Investors of record on Friday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.45%.

In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, President Thomas R. Scalf sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total value of $274,500.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 26,443 shares in the company, valued at $1,613,023. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 1,206 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.00, for a total transaction of $73,566.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,806 shares in the company, valued at $2,367,166. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 26,618 shares of company stock valued at $1,617,977. Insiders own 2.77% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DCI. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Donaldson by 30.9% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after buying an additional 6,503 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Donaldson by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 45,273 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,996,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $571,026,000 after purchasing an additional 413,360 shares during the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson during the 1st quarter worth about $1,391,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Donaldson by 8.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 71,204 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,802,000 after buying an additional 5,642 shares during the last quarter. 80.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Donaldson Co, Inc engages in the manufacture of filtration systems and replacement parts. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products and Industrial Products. The Engine Products segment includes replacement filters for both air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

