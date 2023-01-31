Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 82,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 159,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.

The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.

Dream Finders Homes ( NASDAQ:DFH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $785.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.40 million. Dream Finders Homes had a return on equity of 49.28% and a net margin of 7.54%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dream Finders Homes, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.

Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.

