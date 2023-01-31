Dream Finders Homes (NASDAQ:DFH) Trading 7.4% Higher

Shares of Dream Finders Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:DFH – Get Rating) were up 7.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $12.63 and last traded at $12.57. Approximately 82,827 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 159,681 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.70.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Dream Finders Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 13th.
Dream Finders Homes Price Performance
The company has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $10.88.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Dream Finders Homes
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its position in Dream Finders Homes by 113.5% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,329 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Dream Finders Homes by 92.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,623 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Dream Finders Homes by 365.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 5,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Dream Finders Homes during the third quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 20.73% of the company’s stock.
About Dream Finders Homes
Dream Finders Homes, Inc operates as a holding company for Dream Finders Holdings LLC that engages in homebuilding business in the United States. It designs, constructs, and sells single-family entry-level, and first-time and second time move-up homes in Charlotte, Raleigh, Jacksonville, Orlando, Denver, the Washington DC metropolitan area, Austin, Dallas, and Houston.
