Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,160,000 shares, a drop of 12.1% from the December 31st total of 1,320,000 shares. Currently, 4.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 413,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.8 days.

In related news, Director Richard K. Sykes sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total transaction of $184,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,816.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.32% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,753,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $263,040,000 after purchasing an additional 18,125 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 2,481,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $237,104,000 after purchasing an additional 199,950 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 30.2% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,102,115 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $102,540,000 after purchasing an additional 255,487 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 951,063 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $90,598,000 after purchasing an additional 37,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Dycom Industries by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 388,635 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $37,022,000 after purchasing an additional 14,419 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on DY shares. StockNews.com raised shares of Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Craig Hallum set a $110.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Dycom Industries from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 14th. Finally, UBS Group set a $124.00 price target on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of DY traded up $2.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $95.37. 412,633 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 344,877. The company has a current ratio of 3.21, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Dycom Industries has a 52-week low of $76.21 and a 52-week high of $122.13. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $92.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.06. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.28.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The construction company reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.41. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $974.11 million. Dycom Industries had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 13.96%. On average, analysts anticipate that Dycom Industries will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides contracting services throughout the United States. Its services include engineering, construction, maintenance and installation services to telecommunications providers, underground facility locating services to various utilities, including other construction and maintenance services to electric and gas utilities, and others.

