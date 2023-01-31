Eagle Asset Management Inc. Has $78.26 Million Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 401,694 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 75,255 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.07% of Union Pacific worth $78,258,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 1,549.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,998,661 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $639,551,000 after acquiring an additional 2,816,843 shares in the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 7,721.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 2,551,469 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 2,518,846 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 638.3% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,014,327 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $550,334,000 after buying an additional 1,741,490 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Union Pacific by 1,512.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,254,098 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $244,323,000 after acquiring an additional 1,342,881 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at about $225,714,000. Institutional investors own 77.27% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on UNP. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $200.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Union Pacific to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Evercore ISI raised Union Pacific from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $204.00 to $232.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Susquehanna upped their target price on Union Pacific from $215.00 to $218.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Union Pacific from $219.00 to $217.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $218.92.

Shares of UNP stock opened at $200.85 on Tuesday. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $183.70 and a twelve month high of $278.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $210.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $212.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.75 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $6.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.26 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 58.41% and a net margin of 28.13%. Union Pacific’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.66 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 16th. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.35%.

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

