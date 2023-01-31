Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Buys 1,841 Shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC lifted its position in shares of The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,841 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in Williams Companies by 52.5% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 915 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Williams Companies during the second quarter worth about $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Williams Companies by 128.6% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 958 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in Williams Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 85.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMB traded up $0.85 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $31.88. 1,959,725 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,359,801. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.30 and a 1-year high of $37.97. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $32.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.62. The company has a market cap of $38.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.20.

Williams Companies ( NYSE:WMB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.04. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 17.72%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.87 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Williams Companies news, SVP Terrance Lane Wilson sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.20, for a total transaction of $290,700.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 179,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,155,623.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,500 shares of company stock valued at $971,300. 0.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on WMB shares. US Capital Advisors upgraded shares of Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Williams Companies from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Williams Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.09.

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

