Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $2.73 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC decreased its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,675 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,475 shares during the period. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $2,730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.9% in the third quarter. Oak Harbor Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,619 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. First National Trust Co increased its holdings in ConocoPhillips by 2.5% in the third quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 3,345 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $342,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 3.2% during the third quarter. Denver Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,548 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Patten Group Inc. boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 0.8% during the third quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,025 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in ConocoPhillips by 15.9% during the third quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 620 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other ConocoPhillips news, EVP Nicholas G. Olds sold 10,950 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.90, for a total transaction of $1,477,155.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Timothy A. Leach sold 4,860 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.58, for a total value of $547,138.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 661,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,431,366.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ConocoPhillips Stock Performance

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COP. Piper Sandler upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $155.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $151.00 target price (up previously from $135.00) on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Barclays upped their target price on ConocoPhillips from $151.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Scotiabank cut ConocoPhillips from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Finally, Argus increased their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $135.57.

Shares of NYSE COP traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $121.26. The stock had a trading volume of 1,064,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,649,405. The business’s fifty day moving average is $118.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $113.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market cap of $151.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.68, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.29. ConocoPhillips has a twelve month low of $78.30 and a twelve month high of $138.49.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The energy producer reported $3.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.41 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $21.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.05 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 35.02% and a net margin of 22.90%. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post 13.53 EPS for the current year.

ConocoPhillips Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a positive change from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.70%.

ConocoPhillips Company Profile

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska, Lower 48, Canada, Europe, Middle East and North Africa, Asia Pacific, and Other International.

