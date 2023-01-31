Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Has $3.07 Million Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC cut its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 119,000 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 12,731 shares during the quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Apeiron RIA LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Intel by 667.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 790 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. acquired a new position in Intel in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Intel by 46.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lip Bu Tan bought 1,854 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.49 per share, with a total value of $50,966.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,354 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,711.46. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ INTC traded up $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $28.08. The company had a trading volume of 18,032,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,311,578. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $24.59 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market cap of $115.89 billion, a PE ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.29.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.10). Intel had a return on equity of 7.45% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company had revenue of $14.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be paid a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.49%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on INTC shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. HSBC started coverage on shares of Intel in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.02.

About Intel

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center Group (DCG), Internet of Things Group (IOTG), Non-Volatile Memory Solutions Group (NSG), Programmable Solutions (PSG), and All Other.

