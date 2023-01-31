Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC Sells 840 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC trimmed its position in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 52,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 840 shares during the quarter. AmerisourceBergen makes up approximately 1.9% of Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $7,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 58.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 85,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,055,000 after buying an additional 4,692 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank acquired a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,445,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in AmerisourceBergen by 716.7% in the 2nd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 1,075 shares during the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get AmerisourceBergen alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ABC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $175.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Argus increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. Bank of America upgraded shares of AmerisourceBergen from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $179.25.

Insider Activity at AmerisourceBergen

AmerisourceBergen Price Performance

In related news, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total value of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 13,234,153 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.60, for a total value of $2,046,000,053.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 39,629,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,753,784.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lazarus Krikorian sold 2,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.24, for a total transaction of $375,374.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 20,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,385,984.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 19,279,532 shares of company stock valued at $3,043,889,702 in the last quarter. Insiders own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AmerisourceBergen stock traded up $1.08 on Tuesday, reaching $166.39. 261,065 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,279,923. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $166.27 and its 200-day moving average is $153.37. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a one year low of $132.00 and a one year high of $174.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.99, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $34.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.55.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $61.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.56 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a net margin of 0.71% and a return on equity of 444.46%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.39 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 11.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AmerisourceBergen Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 28th. Investors of record on Monday, November 14th were paid a $0.485 dividend. This is an increase from AmerisourceBergen’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.13%.

About AmerisourceBergen

(Get Rating)

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AmerisourceBergen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmerisourceBergen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.