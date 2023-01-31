Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Down 11.4% in January

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund (NYSE:ETV – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 522,800 shares, a decrease of 11.4% from the December 31st total of 590,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 287,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETV. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Price Performance

NYSE ETV traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 276,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 282,644. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.85 and a fifty-two week high of $16.17. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.74.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be issued a $0.095 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.73%.

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

