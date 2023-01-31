Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC

Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC increased its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,383 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 75 shares during the quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $5,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. United Bank increased its position in Ecolab by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 4,149 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 6,172 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 73,182 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,920,000 after purchasing an additional 10,676 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.76% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab Stock Up 0.8 %

NYSE:ECL traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $151.62. 276,466 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 966,333. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $131.04 and a one year high of $193.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $153.96. The company has a market cap of $43.19 billion, a PE ratio of 38.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.98.

Ecolab Increases Dividend

Ecolab ( NYSE:ECL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.03). Ecolab had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 18.10%. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. Equities analysts predict that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.47 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 20th were issued a dividend of $0.53 per share. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.40%. This is a boost from Ecolab’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is presently 53.94%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have commented on ECL shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ecolab from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Ecolab from $169.00 to $143.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $165.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays cut Ecolab from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 7th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.13.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director David Maclennan acquired 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $139.66 per share, with a total value of $111,728.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,759,297.02. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

Featured Stories

