Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.
EW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.
Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.
In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.
Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.
