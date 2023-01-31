Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.58-$0.64 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.37-$1.45 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion. Edwards Lifesciences also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.45-$2.60 EPS.

Edwards Lifesciences Price Performance

EW stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $76.70. The stock had a trading volume of 6,184,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,138,488. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 3.83 and a quick ratio of 3.00. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $67.13 and a twelve month high of $131.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $47.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.06, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $75.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.36.

Get Edwards Lifesciences alerts:

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The medical research company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.03. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.75% and a net margin of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. Edwards Lifesciences’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Insiders Place Their Bets

A number of research firms have weighed in on EW. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $78.00 to $73.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $113.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Edwards Lifesciences has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $92.75.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.00, for a total value of $312,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 18,911 shares in the company, valued at $1,475,058. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 6,725 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.46, for a total transaction of $460,393.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 62,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,282,926.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 91,800 shares of company stock worth $6,933,324 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Edwards Lifesciences

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $4,252,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 49,936 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,126,000 after buying an additional 10,930 shares during the period. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Edwards Lifesciences during the 3rd quarter worth $292,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences by 30.5% during the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 76,029 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,282,000 after acquiring an additional 17,751 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the 2nd quarter worth $942,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

About Edwards Lifesciences

(Get Rating)

Edwards Lifesciences Corp. engages in the patient-focused medical innovations for heart disease and critical care monitoring. Its products are categorized into three areas: Transcatheter Heart Valves, Surgical Structural Heart, and Critical Care. The Transcatheter Heart Valves portfolio includes technologies designed to treat heart valve disease using catheter-based approaches as opposed to open surgical techniques.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Edwards Lifesciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edwards Lifesciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.