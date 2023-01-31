Efinity Token (EFI) Price Up 1.2% Over Last 7 Days

Efinity Token (EFI) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 31st. During the last week, Efinity Token has traded 1.2% higher against the dollar. Efinity Token has a market cap of $51.25 million and $888,932.57 worth of Efinity Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Efinity Token token can currently be bought for $0.0908 or 0.00000392 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000261 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0750 or 0.00000324 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.89 or 0.00401430 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0280 or 0.00000121 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,519.98 or 0.28177439 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $135.61 or 0.00586067 BTC.

Efinity Token Token Profile

Efinity Token’s genesis date was March 31st, 2021. Efinity Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 564,530,716 tokens. The Reddit community for Efinity Token is https://reddit.com/r/enjincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Efinity Token’s official message board is enjin.io/blog-tags/efinity. Efinity Token’s official website is efinity.io. Efinity Token’s official Twitter account is @efinityio and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Efinity Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Efinity Token (EFI) is the native token of Efinity. Its purpose is to be an NFT highway, not a general computing blockchain. Token creation, transfers and purchases are the network’s priority.Transaction fees on Efinity are designed to stay in the background, and allow users to experience their favorite collectibles without worrying about how the network operates.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Efinity Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Efinity Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Efinity Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

